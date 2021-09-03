BOSTON (CBS) — This Labor Day Weekend, there are several live musical performances to enjoy, and a renaissance festival returns. The Club Passim Campfire Festival, King Richard’s Faire, and a music series at the W Lounge are all on this week’s To Do List.
CLUB PASSIM ANNUAL CAMPFIRE FESTIVAL:
The Club Passim Campfire Festival is bringing more than 50 artists to the stage. And you’re able to join in, both in-person at the Cambridge Club and virtually. The festival is in its 23rd year, and runs from 4:30 p.m.-11 p.m. through Monday.
https://www.passim.org
When: September 3-6 (4:30-11pm)
Where: Cambridge, MA
Cost: Tickets start at $5
KING RICHARD’S FAIRE:
Beginning Saturday, King Richard’s Faire is back on weekends through the end of October. Throughout the Renaissance Festival, there’s plenty to keep you busy on the 80-acre property, including live entertainment provided by acrobats, jugglers, puppeteers, and more. There’s also lots of delicious food, rides, games, and shopping.
https://kingrichardsfaire.net
When: Sept. 4- Oct. 24 (10:30am-6pm)
Where: Carver, MA
Cost: $18-$96 (Children 3 and under are free)
LIVE MUSIC SERIES AT W LOUNGE
Check out the live music series at the W Lounge, featuring musician Louie Bello. The local artist and his band will be performing on stage on select dates, with the next one being Wednesday, September 8. Choose from VIP Seating or Standing Room only.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/louie-bello-live-series-tickets-167735917645?aff=erelexpmlt
When: Sept. 8, Sept. 22, Oct. 8 (8-11pm)
Where: Boston, MA
Cost: $10-$100