FARMINGTON, Connecticut (CBS/AP) – A couple from Boston was killed in a plane crash in Connecticut, authorities said Friday.
Courtney Haviland, 33, and her 32-year-old husband William Shrauner were among the four people on board who died Thursday when a small jet crashed into a building in Farmington, according to CBS affiliate WFSB-TV. The two pilots, who were both from Connecticut, were also killed.
Investigators said there was apparently some type of mechanical failure during takeoff from the Robertson Airport before the jet slammed into a building at Trumpf Inc., a manufacturing company, and burst into flames.
The plane, a Cessna Citation 560X, was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The crash set off chemical fires inside the Trumpf building. Two employees were hurt but the company said the injuries were not serious.
Farmington is in central Connecticut, about 10 miles southwest of Hartford.
