TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Tewksbury police this week arrested a Billerica man who they say is facing his 7th OUI offense. Edward Gardner, 51, is charged with OUI Drugs 7th offense, driving with a revoked license and operating to endanger, among other motor vehicle violations.
According to police, officers saw a car without front or rear license plates driving erratically on Main Street just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Gardner "showed signs of impairment" after being stopped.
Officers arrested Gardner after discovering he was a "habitual traffic offender" and driving with a revoked license, police said.
Gardner was set to be arraigned in Lowell District Court.