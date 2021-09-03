CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Billerica News, Edward Gardner, OUI, Tewksbury News

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Tewksbury police this week arrested a Billerica man who they say is facing his 7th OUI offense. Edward Gardner, 51, is charged with OUI Drugs 7th offense, driving with a revoked license and operating to endanger, among other motor vehicle violations.

According to police, officers saw a car without front or rear license plates driving erratically on Main Street just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Gardner “showed signs of impairment” after being stopped.

READ MORE: Theodore McCarrick, First US Cardinal Charged With Child Sex Abuse, Pleads Not Guilty At Arraignment In Dedham

Officers arrested Gardner after discovering he was a “habitual traffic offender” and driving with a revoked license, police said.

READ MORE: Boston Couple Among 4 Killed In Farmington, Connecticut Plane Crash

Edward Gardner (Photo credit: Tewksbury police)

Gardner was set to be arraigned in Lowell District Court.

MORE NEWS: MAP: Town-By-Town COVID Vaccination Rates For School-Aged Children

 

CBSBoston.com Staff