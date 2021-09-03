NANTUCKET (CBS) — Coast Guard crews were busy off the coast of Nantucket on Thursday. After back-to-back calls, the Coast Guard rescued a fisherman undergoing a medical emergency and helped a boat that was taking on water.
At 10:30 a.m., the Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England Command Center was notified that the Donny C fishing boat was taking on water 110 nautical miles southeast of Nantucket. “The vessel’s two dewatering pumps onboard were not keeping up with the flooding and the crew were making preparations to abandon ship,” a press release from the Coast Guard explained.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 1,703 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Additional Deaths
Aircrews and a Coast Guard Cutter began heading toward the Donny C.READ MORE: Former Lynn Postal Worker Sentenced For Stealing Stimulus Checks, Gift Cards In Mail
Ten minutes later, the Command Center was notified that a crew member on the Andrea A was losing feeling and mobility of his legs. An MH-60 helicopter that was headed toward the Donny C was diverted to help medevac the fisherman.
The man was flown to Air Station Cape Cod where EMS was waiting.MORE NEWS: New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Hospitalized With Flu-Like Symptoms, Tests Negative For COVID
With the help of another dewatering pump from a nearby boat, the Donny C was able to get the flooding under control. The Coast Guard monitored the boat until they secured the source of flooding.