Former Patriots Super Bowl Champ David Patten Dies At 47 Years OldDavid Patten, a Super Bowl champion member of the Patriots, has died. He was 47 years old.

Celtics Reportedly Acquire Juancho Hernangomez From Grizzlies For Kris Dunn, Carsen EdwardsBrad Stevens has added another stretch-four to the Celtics roster, reportedly acquiring big man Juancho Hernangomez from the Memphis Grizzlies.

AFC North Preview: 'Cleveland, This Is Their Division To Lose,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniThe AFC North once again have three legitimate playoff contenders, with the Browns, Ravens and Steelers all looking good.

2021 Patriots Storylines: All Eyes On Mac Jones -- The New Face Of The FranchiseLeading up to Week 1, we'll be taking a look at some of the most intriguing storylines surrounding the 2021 New England Patriots. We kick things off with the biggest storyline of them all: Rookie Mac Jones taking over at quarterback.

Shorthanded Revs Look To Get Back On Track Against Philadelphia UnionThe Revolution are set for some Friday night soccer this week, but the squad will not look like the usual Revolution when they visit the Philadelphia Union.