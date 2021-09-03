CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was hospitalized for testing Friday morning due to “flu-like symptoms.” The Republican governor, who is fully vaccinated, has tested negative for COVID three times since falling ill.
“Governor Sununu is being evaluated by Portsmouth Hospital this morning as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week,” his chief of staff Jayne Millerick said in a statement. “More information will be shared as it becomes available.”
Sununu previously said he woke up Wednesday with symptoms similar to the coronavirus.
He traveled to Kentucky on Monday with a group of New Hampshire officials to meet with health care workers to learn about the state’s impending hospital surge. During the trip, Sununu visited two hospitals and met with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.