BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens has added another stretch-four to the Celtics roster, reportedly acquiring big man Juancho Hernangomez from the Memphis Grizzlies.
The trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, sends guards Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards to Memphis. It also includes a 2026 second-round pick swap between the two teams.READ MORE: Former Patriots Super Bowl Champ David Patten Dies At 47 Years Old
Hernangomez was a first-round pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2016, and played three-plus seasons for the Nuggets before being dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020 as part of a four-team trade. He was sent to Memphis earlier this summer as part of Minnesota’s trade package for guard Patrick Beverly.READ MORE: AFC North Preview: 'Cleveland, This Is Their Division To Lose,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob Pompeani
Over his five-year NBA career, Hernangomez has averaged 12.5 points off 44 percent shooting — including 35 percent from downtown — to go with 7.8 rebounds. He averaged a career-best 15 points off 46 percent shooting and 8.2 rebounds for the Wolves in 2021 over 56 games (including six starts).
Boston acquired Dunn earlier this summer from the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sent Tristan Thompson to the Sacramento Kings. Edwards, a skilled shooter in college who Boston drafted with in the second round in 2019, played sparingly over his two NBA seasons with the C’s. He averaged 9.2 minutes over 68 games, scoring 3.6 points off 37 percent shooting.MORE NEWS: 2021 Patriots Storylines: All About Mac Jones
In acquiring the 6-foot-9 Hernangomez for a pair of players, Boston trims its roster from 16 to 15. The deal will not be completed officially until Sept. 15, when Dunn and Edwards’ contracts are eligible to be included in a trade.