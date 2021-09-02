BOSTON (CBS) — A 79-year-old man from Watertown is now the second human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year, the state announced Thursday.
The Department of Public Health had just announced Wednesday that the first human case in the state this year was a woman in her 80s in Middlesex County. Watertown remains at "moderate" risk level for the West Nile Virus.
Last year, there were just five human cases of the virus in Massachusetts.
The virus is usually spread through bites from infected mosquitos. It can cause a mild fever or more serious diseases like encephalitis or meningitis.
The virus is usually spread through bites from infected mosquitos. It can cause a mild fever or more serious diseases like encephalitis or meningitis.

Most people infected will have no symptoms but people over 50 are at higher risk for severe disease, according to DPH.
West Nile Virus was first identified in the U.S. in 1999. For more information, click here.