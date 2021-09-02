FITCHBURG (CBS) – The Harvard freshman who turned down a $40,000 scholarship is changing the lives of four of her fellow high school graduates.
Verda Annan refused the coveted scholarship from Fitchburg High School in June, saying there were others who needed the money more.
“I am so very grateful for this, but I also know that I am not the one who needs this the most,” said Annan, formally known as Verda Tetteh. She legally changed her name to reflect her mother’s last name.
Annan, a straight A student, received several other scholarships.
“I’m excited to see who it helps and how that changes their life, so I am so happy that God gave me the strength to do that,” she told WBZ in June.
Her act of kindness is now helping four members of the Class of 2021. Each student will receive $2,500 per year for the next four years of college.
The recipients are Obrian Porter and Joseline Escobar (Mount Wachusett Community College), Angel “AJ” Melendez (Puerto Rico) and Gemely Luzon Cruz (Fitchburg State University).