BOSTON (CBS) – A driver described her terrifying morning on Storrow Drive when her SUV hit a patch of floodwaters. The water was rising so quickly, she was worried police wouldn’t get to her in time.

“That’s my first thought — I’m going to drown in my car,” said Nancy Shack.

Shack was trapped inside, panicking, with the floodwaters rising by the second.

The Brookline woman was on her way to work at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, and saw another car slowly make its way through the patch of water onto Storrow Drive.

“I didn’t realize the water was rising so fast, and as I drove into the underpass, the water started coming up, and I couldn’t make it across.

Shack’s car stalled out, and as she was calling 9-1-1, the water had already reached the steering wheel.

“They put me through to the State Police. The water started, I could really see the water rising. I was terrified. I was starting to panic,” she said.

Troopers arrived in just minutes. By that time, the water was up to her chest.

“They edged underneath the overpass with flashlights to tell me they were there.”

They managed to rescue Shack through the rear door, helping her swim to safety.

“The firemen got me out and we basically walked, swam to the edge and up the road.”

After going home and drying off, Shack says she’s grateful someone came to save her.

“Just seeing the blue lights in my rearview. I’m like, ‘Thank god, they’re here.'”

Her car is a total loss, but she really credits the State Police troopers for comforting her, telling her to calm down – that made all the difference.