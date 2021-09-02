WEATHER ALERT:
Flash Flood Warning As Ida’s Remnants Dump Several Inches Of Rain On Massachusetts
Portsmouth, RI Road Crumbles After Heavy Rain Causes Flooding
Heavy rain from the remnants of Ida caused a road to crumble in Rhode Island Wednesday morning.
Rain Totals: Who Has The Most For September 2?
The remnants of Ida left several towns soaked with several inches of rain Thursday.
Waltham School Buses Trapped In Flooded Parking Lot
School buses in Waltham were delayed Thursday morning because the lot where they’re kept was flooded overnight.
WBZ Morning Forecast For September 2
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
2 hours ago
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
4 hours ago
Flash Flood Warning As Ida's Remnants Dump Several Inches Of Rain On Massachusetts
We have already had more rain this year, as of September 2, than all of 2020.
Hurricane Ida's Remnants Could Bring Several Inches Of Rain, More Severe Weather Thursday
Ida’s rainfall will arrive here late in the day on Wednesday. The heaviest rain is expected from about 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Latest Headlines
Matt Turner Will Start USMNT's World Cup Qualifier Thursday Night Vs. El Salvador
Matt Turner will not be in net for the New England Revolution on Friday night in Philadelphia. But the goalkeeper will be in net Thursday night for the US Men's National Team on its World Cup Qualifier against El Salvador.
N'Keal Harry Starting Season On Injured Reserve For Patriots
As part of the Patriots' roster reshuffling on Wednesday, the team placed wide receiver N'Keal Harry on injured reserve.
Patriots Reportedly Set To Add Quarterback Garrett Gilbert To Practice Squad
The Patriots are adding another quarterback to their practice squad.
Patriots Practice Squad: Brian Hoyer, Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, D'Angelo Ross Added
The building of the practice squad has officially begun.
Duran Has Go-Ahead Single In 9th, Red Sox Beat Rays 3-2
Jarren Duran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth and the COVID-19 impacted Boston Red Sox stopped the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays' nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.
Heavy Rain From Remnants Of Ida Causes Rhode Island Road To Crumble
Water was rushing under the street and a car was caught in the damage.
19 minutes ago
Plymouth Receives 'Jackpot' Rain Total With 7.7 Inches Falling From Ida's Remnants
CBSN Boston's Breana Pitts talks to Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley.
27 minutes ago
Matt Turner Honored To Be Starting Goalkeeper For USMNT In World Cup Qualifier
Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was told Wednesday that he'll be in net for the USMNT in their World Cup qualifier Thursday night against El Salvador. The 27-year-old had a tough time putting the honor into words.
29 minutes ago
‘You Get To Have Fun,’ Salem School Program Helps Kids Catch Up From Pandemic Learning Loss
WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
1 hour ago
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
2 hours ago
New England Living
New England Living: Inside One Of Boston's Most Exclusive Real Estate Listings
Get an inside look at one of Boston’s most unique and exclusive real estate listings.
New England Living: Transform Your Kitchen With Subtle Updates
Updating an aging kitchen doesn’t have to be a stressful process if you have the right partners.
New England Living: Ski Cabin Makeover
An aging ski cabin in New Hampshire’s White Mountains gets a beautiful Scandavian-style makeover.
Mike Richards Now Out As Executive Producer Of 'Jeopardy!' And 'Wheel Of Fortune'
Mike Richards is out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," Sony, the company behind the two shows, announced Tuesday.
2 days ago
College Football Kicks Off On CBS Sports Network With Five Week 1 Matchups
College football is back and CBS Sports Network has five games set for opening weekend.
Some Worcester Streets Shut Down Due To Overnight Flooding
CBSBoston.com Staff
September 2, 2021 at 6:30 am
Lisa Gresci
Worcester News
