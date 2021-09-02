PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (CBS) – Heavy rain from the remnants of Ida caused a road to crumble in Rhode Island Thursday morning.
It happened on Fairview Lane in Portsmouth.
Just a shocking scene on Fairview Lane in Portsmouth right now…..part of the road has crumbled and collapsed. @PinpointWXTeam @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/r7bvA5riuu
— Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) September 2, 2021
Video from WPRI showed water rushing underneath the rubble.
A car was halfway into a large hole that was created in the street.
No injuries have been reported.