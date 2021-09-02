Matt Turner Will Start USMNT's World Cup Qualifier Thursday Night Vs. El SalvadorMatt Turner will not be in net for the New England Revolution on Friday night in Philadelphia. But the goalkeeper will be in net Thursday night for the US Men's National Team on its World Cup Qualifier against El Salvador.

N'Keal Harry Starting Season On Injured Reserve For PatriotsAs part of the Patriots' roster reshuffling on Wednesday, the team placed wide receiver N'Keal Harry on injured reserve.

Patriots Reportedly Set To Add Quarterback Garrett Gilbert To Practice SquadThe Patriots are adding another quarterback to their practice squad.

Patriots Practice Squad: Brian Hoyer, Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, D'Angelo Ross AddedThe building of the practice squad has officially begun.

Duran Has Go-Ahead Single In 9th, Red Sox Beat Rays 3-2Jarren Duran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth and the COVID-19 impacted Boston Red Sox stopped the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays' nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.