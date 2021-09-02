CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Rhode Island News

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (CBS) – Heavy rain from the remnants of Ida caused a road to crumble in Rhode Island Thursday morning.

It happened on Fairview Lane in Portsmouth.

Video from WPRI showed water rushing underneath the rubble.

A car was halfway into a large hole that was created in the street.

No injuries have been reported.

