BOSTON (CBS) — One day after teams made their cuts to trim their rosters to 53 players, none of the waived players from the Patriots roster were claimed by other teams.
And so, the building of the practice squad has officially begun.
Most notably, with veterans allowed to be carried on practice squads, the Patriots added quarterback Brian Hoyer.
Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed speculated that with Hoyer, the Patriots may use a similar process to the one they used last year to promote Nick Folk to the active roster on game day.
Remember the Patriots didn't have a kicker on their 53-man roster last season until Week 2 last season. They used temporary promotion to bring up Nick Folk in Week 1. Wonder if they're planning to do something similar with their backup QB this year. https://t.co/ugTii1LeNl
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 1, 2021
While quarterbacks always garner the most attention, the Patriots were busy adding to the practice squad outside of that position. Here’s a look at who’s been added thus far, as announced by New England on Wednesday night:
DL Tashawn Bower
DB Myles Bryant
OL James Ferentz
K Nick Folk
QB Brian Hoyer
TE Matt LaCosse
DL Bill Murray
WR Tre Nixon
OL Alex Redmond
DB D’Angelo Ross
OL Will Sherman
WR Kristian Wilkerson
The Patriots are also reportedly adding fullback Ben Mason from the Ravens (according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport) and quarterback Garrett Gilbert.