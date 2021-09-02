NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — The remnants of Ida dropped several inches of rain across the northeast Wednesday night – and it appears no one saw more water than New Bedford.
The city's emergency management director recorded 9.5 inches of rain at the wastewater treatment plant at Fort Taber, according to weather spotters.
Click here for a list of rain totals from around the Boston area.
While there were few signs of flooding in New Bedford Thursday morning, the saturated ground and winds from the storm also caused trees to fall in the city.
A large tree fell near a home on Montrose Street, and another landed on a Jeep on Beckett Street.
The Health Department announced that New Bedford beaches are closed to swimming "due to the recent excessive rainfall." Water quality will be tested daily until it's determined that beaches can safely reopen.