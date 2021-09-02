MAYNARD (CBS) – A man was found dead inside a home that caught fire in Maynard Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the home on Park Street after receiving a call about a gas-like smell coming from the house.
When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the front and side windows of the house. Crews entered the home and found the victim inside.
The fire spread quickly and it took approximately two hours to be fully extinguished.
Two Maynard police officers and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Maynard Fire Department and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.