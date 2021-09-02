BOSTON (CBS) – A flash flood warning is in effect Thursday morning for most of Massachusetts as the remnants of Ida leave several towns with several inches of rain.
The peak of the storm is expected to last until 7 a.m. as waves of torrential rain blanket the area.
If you live in a flood prone area or have issues when heavy rain comes through, this could be a long morning.
Late Wednesday night, tornado warnings were issued for parts of the South Coast and Cape Cod. A tornado watch is in effect for the Cape and Islands until 7 a.m. Thursday.
