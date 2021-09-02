BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after Cam Newton was released by the Patriots, the Cowboys were floated as a potential landing spot for the free-agent quarterback.

But Dallas can now seemingly be crossed off the list.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked on Thursday if the Cowboys intend on pursuing Newton. While McCarthy said he believes Newton can still play in the league, he didn’t sound like someone eager to add him to his QB room.

“To sit here and talk about any of the players not on our roster, I don’t think there’s really anything that’s beneficial that comes out of that for us. But Cam, I’ve had a chance to compete against Cam, chance to watch some of his tape in New England,” McCarthy said, per USA Today. “I still think he has a ton of football left. But we’re very excited about the group that we have.”

Rather than pursue Newton, the Cowboys claimed Will Grier off waivers this week. Grier started two games for Carolina in 2019, when Newton was injured, completing 28 of his 52 passes for228 yards with zero touchdowns and four interceptions. That stands as Grier’s only NFL action.

Dak Prescott suffered a broken ankle last year and dealt with shoulder issues in training camp, but he’s set to start next week in Tampa. Cooper Rush will be the primary backup.

Considering Newton’s health and experience, he made some sense as a consideration for the Cowboys. But that doesn’t appear to be in the plans in Dallas right now.