By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — One day after teams made their cuts to trim  their rosters to 53 players, none of the waived players from the Patriots roster were claimed by other teams.

And so, the building of the practice squad has officially begun.

Most notably, with veterans allowed to be carried on practice squads, the Patriots added quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed speculated that with Hoyer, the Patriots may use a similar process to the one they used last year to promote Nick Folk to the active roster on game day.

While quarterbacks always garner the most attention, the Patriots were busy adding to the practice squad outside of that position. Here’s a look at who’s been added thus far. Updates will be made as they occur:

DB Myles Bryant (source)
QB Brian Hoyer (source)
TE Matt LaCosse (source)
DT Bill Murray (source)
G Alex Redmond (source)
CB D’Angelo Ross (source)
LB Jahlani Tava (from Lions) (source)
WR Kristian Wilkerson (source)

