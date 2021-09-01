GROTON (CBS) – A Maine man pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of his grandparents, mother and a health care worker who was caring for his grandparents.
Orion Krause, 26 of Rockport, Maine, used a baseball bat to bludgeon his grandparents, Frank Darby Lackey III, 89, and Elizabeth Lackey, 85; his mother Elizabeth Lackey Krause; and Bertha Mae Parker, 68, a home health care aide at his grandparents' Common Street home in Groton.
Krause was sentenced to life in prison and is eligible for parole in 25 years.
"The resolution of this case today in no way can erase the incalculable loss felt by the family and friends of these victims. Following the 2017 murder, the entire Groton community mourned the loss of Elizabeth and Frank Lackey, Elizabeth Krause and Bertha Mae Parker. We continue to have them in our thoughts today as this case comes to a close. " said District Attorney Marian Ryan.
“While this conviction doesn’t change the horrific events that occurred on September 8, 2017, we hope that this verdict today provides the family some peace” said Chief Michael Luth.