Tacko Fall Reportedly Signs One-Year, Non-Guaranteed Contract With CavaliersTacko Fall is getting another shot in the NBA.

Lawrence Guy Wins 2021 Ron Burton Community Service AwardThe 2021 season is starting on a high note for Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy.

Rays Win 9th In Row, Beat Red Sox 8-5The Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston 8-5 Tuesday night soon after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Red Sox' Xander Bogaerts Pulled Mid-Game Due To Positive COVID-19 TestThe Red Sox' COVID situation went from very bad to much worse on Tuesday night in Tampa.

Tracking Patriots Roster Cuts: Pats Officially Trim Roster To 53 PlayersKeeping track of every player released by the Patriots before the deadline to cut the roster to 53 players.