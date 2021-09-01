CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is isolating and will be tested for COVID-19 after his office said Wednesday he is “not feeling well.”
Sununu postponed his Executive Council meeting, though his office said it was out of an abundance of caution.
The Republican governor is fully vaccinated.
Sununu traveled to Kentucky on Monday with a group of New Hampshire officials to meet with health care workers to learn about the state’s impending hospital surge. During the trip, Sununu visited two hospitals and met with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.