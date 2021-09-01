BOSTON (CBS) – Three days after Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana, the dust is still settling on devastating damage. Downed power lines, washed out roads, and crumbled buildings have left so many homeless in Louisiana heat… with limited access to food, water, and electricity.
"Coming into these areas it always has an impact on all of us when we see such devastation and we see people who have really lost all their worldly possessions," said Task Force Leader Sean Brown.
An 80-member emergency crew from Massachusetts was activated Sunday. From Beverly they traveled through the night, knowing every hour counts during lifesaving search and rescue missions.
“We’re certainly equipped to deal with really any challenge that’s thrown at us. We have the ability to get into areas – whether we need to cut our way in, boat our way in, if we need to be put in via helicopter,” he added.
Many of the FEMA Massachusetts Task Force 1 have left their families, full time fire and first responder jobs back home… knowing their highly trained team and equipment can make a life and death difference.
“Coming down here to make a difference; Knowing we’re helping these individuals; it does help us with dealing with a lot of what we see when we’re out there,” Brown said.