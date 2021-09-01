Duran Has Go-Ahead Single In 9th, Red Sox Beat Rays 3-2Jarren Duran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth and the COVID-19 impacted Boston Red Sox stopped the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays' nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Chaim Bloom Pained By Unvaccinated Members Of Red Sox, Says COVID Outbreak Is 'Gut-Wrenching'Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has had several sleepless nights this week, as a COVID outbreak has ravaged his big league roster.

Can Mac Jones Succeed As A Rookie? Let Recent History Be His GuideHere's how rookies have performed when starting games over the past five years.

Yairo Munoz Becomes Seventh Red Sox Player To Test Positive For COVIDThe COVID situation is getting so bad with the Red Sox that even one of the team's COVID callups now has COVID.

Julian Edelman Isn't Surprised With Bill Belichick's Decision To Go With Mac Jones Over Cam NewtonThe former Patriots receiver isn't surprised by anything that Bill Belichick does -- including Tuesday's decision to cut Cam Newton and roll with rookie quarterback Mac Jones.