WORCESTER (CBS) – In less than three years, marijuana sales have surpassed $2 billion in gross sales in Massachusetts.
The state’s Cannabis Control Commission turns 4 on Sept. 2, and the commission’s Executive Director Shawn Collins said, “This milestone speaks to the success of licensees that have interacted with the Commission from the application stage, maintained compliance with our strict regulations, and contribute every day to communities across the Commonwealth.”
From November 2018 to November 2019 – the first year of marijuana sales, retailers grossed $393.7 million. Since then, as the number of retailers has risen, from 33 in the first year to 91 by the end of 2020, sales have also continued to rise, reaching $702 million in 2020 and $844 million so far in 2021. Currently, 165 retailers have licenses and are open or in the process of opening. An additional 205 retailers are in the process of license approval.
More information can be found at the commission’s Open Data platform.