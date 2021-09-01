BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have added another quarterback to their roster. Sort of.
After parting ways with both Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer on Tuesday, leaving rookie Mac Jones as the only quarterback on the roster, New England has claimed former Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry off waivers. ESPN’s Field Yates was first to report the addition.READ MORE: Patriots Practice Squad: Brian Hoyer, Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, D'Angelo Ross Added
Perry was a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2020, entering the league as a wide receiver. He saw action in nine games last season, finishing with nine receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. He occasionally served as a Wild Cat quarterback for Miami, picking up five yards on his three carries.READ MORE: Life Will Be Tough, But Patriots Should Be Able To Get By Without Stephon Gilmore To Start Season
The 24-year-old was cut by the Dolphins on Tuesday, and was expected to join the Miami practice squad if he cleared waivers. But Bill Belichick had other plans. The Patriots scouted Perry ahead of the 2020 draft and worked quick to add him to their roster on Wednesday.
Perry played 41 games over his four-year career at Navy, passing for just over 1,300 with 10 touchdowns and five picks. Most of his damage came on the ground, where he rushed for 4,359 yards (including 2,017 yards as a senior) and 40 touchdowns. It will be interesting to see what the Patriots have planned for the former Midshipman, who just so happens to have played for their Week 1 opponent.MORE NEWS: Hurley: Cam Newton Not Getting A Second Crack In New England Is A Bummer
Hoyer cleared waivers on Wednesday, and is expected to be re-signed by New England in the coming days.