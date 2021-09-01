BOSTON (CBS) – Ida’s track is starting to slide slightly north of the initial forecast and this puts a large portion of southern New England in the direct path of the heaviest swath of rainfall.

The National Weather Service has taken this into account and put all of Massachusetts under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday. Much like the other three tropical systems that came before it, Ida’s remnants will pack a tropical punch, dumping 2-to-4 inches of rain in our area with a risk of up to 6 inches in spots.

Models are indicating that the majority of the rain will will be west of Boston, but eastern Mass. should be prepared as well. Some isolated areas near the I-95 corridor could record 5-to-6 inches. The highest totals may ultimately land in Worcester County and into Connecticut. This latest shift north, means slightly lower amounts for the Cape and Islands, the exact locations that are actually in need of rain!

TIMELINE:

The system has sped up a bit. Wednesday will start off dry. Clouds will thicken and the first of the showers will arrive near the mid-morning hours.

The initial rain won’t be all that impressive but heavier conditions will arrive in the afternoon. By the time sunset moves in, the tropical downpours will begin. The heaviest rainfall arrives late Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday. Heavy rain will be ongoing for the Thursday morning commute. By mid-morning, the steadiest rain will be along the coast and over Cape Cod tapering to showers by the early afternoon. Meanwhile, the remainder of the region will be drying out with breaks of sun likely developing north and west.

Street flooding is almost imminent at this point. The Thursday morning commute will likely be impacted the most with ponding on the roads and perhaps with some impassable. Please plan accordingly and expect delays. Never drive through a flooded road, as you don’t know how deep the water is or what damage has been done to the pavement underneath. It only takes 12 inches of rushing water to move a vehicle. For those by waterways, this event will push streams and creeks to their banks. After an already soaked season, this additional water will be difficult to handle. Make sure the sump pumps are in working order and check on the basements Thursday morning.

WINDS:

While the damaging wind field of Ida has largely diminished since making landfall on Sunday, we will likely experience some gusty (northeast) winds especially over southeastern Mass., Cape Cod and the Islands. Those areas may see some gusts between 25-to-45 mph Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

WHAT’S NEXT:

Good news! Cooler and drier weather is on tap for the Labor Day weekend. At this time no significant rainfall is expected, other than a few scattered showers Sunday/Monday, mainly in central and northern New England. It appears that the change in calendar may be just what we needed. Temperatures for the first 7-to-10 days of September are expected to be near or slightly below average with no scorching hot or oppressively humid days (for now).

As always we urge that you stay tuned to updated forecasts on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston.