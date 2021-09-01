Hurley: Cam Newton Not Getting A Second Crack In New England Is A Bummer

Josh McDaniels Explains Patriots' Decision To Go With Mac Jones At QuarterbackThe future is now for the Patriots at the quarterback position, and the team is confident that Mac Jones can handle whatever gets thrown at him.

Patriots RB Coach Ivan Fears Is Very Excited For You To See J.J. Taylor This SeasonPatriots fans caught a small glimpse of J.J. Taylor last season. This year, that figures to change.

A Horrendous August Has Pretty Much Ended Any Hope Of A Fun October From Red SoxNo team is happier to see the calendar flip from August to September than the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that the team's fortunes will flip heading into the stretch run of the season.

Bill Belichick Strongly Pushes Back On Notion That Cam Newton's Vaccination Status Impacted Patriots' DecisionBelichick adamantly denied that Newton's -- or anyone's -- vaccination status impacted his decisions on roster cutdown day, and noted that many positive COVID cases around the NFL have been in players who are vaccinated.