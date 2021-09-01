BOSTON (CBS) — About one month after requiring nursing home staff to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is expanding the mandate to cover more care workers. The updated requirement, if approved, would cover all employees at rest homes, assisted living facilities, hospice programs and up to 100,000 home care workers.
The expanded mandate "is part of the Administration's continued effort to protect older adults against COVID-19," a press release stated. It needs to be approved by the Public Health Council.
In total, the requirement would affect 62 rest homes, 268 assisted living residences and 85 hospice programs.
The employees would have until Oct. 31 to be vaccinated, unless they have a medical exemption or “a sincerely held religious belief” against vaccination.
Affected home care workers include those working for agencies enrolled in MassHealth or working under the state's home care program.