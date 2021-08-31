NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — A yacht in New Bedford was destroyed after it was engulfed in flames Monday evening.
New Bedford and Fairhaven firefighters were called to the Popes Island marina around 5:15 p.m. Smoke could be seen coming out of the 82-foot yacht Miss Dunia when they arrived.
The situation quickly got worse and fire spread through the boat.
A containment boom perimeter was put out to contain leaking oil and fuel since there was about 500 gallons of fuel onboard. Firefighters also used foam because leaking fuel was ignited during the fire.
First responders from Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Swansea, and Berkley helped at the scene as well.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.