BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday is the day for the Patriots and every other NFL team to trim their roster to 53 players. The moves must be made 4 p.m. ET.

The team has gone through a couple of rounds of cutdowns before, but Tuesday’s will be the most significant, as the roster goes from 80 to 53, setting the official roster for Week 1 of the season.

We’ll have all of the updates right here throughout the day. The complete list of released players will be at the bottom of the story.

10:15 a.m.: Well. There’s your big one. Cam Newton has been released.

9:43 a.m.: Isaiah Zuber, who caught Mac Jones’ first touchdown pass of the summer on Sunday, has been released.

The Patriots have waived WR Isaiah Zuber, per a source. The speedy Zuber had a TD catch in the preseason finale. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2021

9:38 a.m.: Defensive back Myles Bryant has been cut.

The Patriots waived CB/S Myles Bryant, per source. A surprise. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2021

9:31 a.m.: Add lineman Alex Redmond to the list.

The Patriots waived G Alex Redmond, per source. He had a strong preseason. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2021

9:23 a.m.: Tight end Matt LaCosse, who suffered an injury in joint practices with the Eagles, has been cut.

The Patriots are cutting TE Matt LaCosse, per source — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 31, 2021

9:17 a.m.: Cornerback D’Angelo Ross, who had an end zone interception and a big third-down tackle vs. the Giants on Sunday, has been released.

Patriots released D'Angelo Ross, per source — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 31, 2021

9 a.m.: Defensive back Dee Virgin and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson have been released.

The #Patriots cut WR Kristian Wilkerson, per source. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 31, 2021

The Patriots released Dee Virgin, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 31, 2021

Tuesday, 8:50 a.m.: The team released Adrian Colbert and waived Bill Murray and Tre Nixon on Monday, before waiving William Sherman — a sixth-round draft pick this year — on Tuesday.

The Patriots have waived rookie OL Will Sherman, the sixth-round pick from Colorado, per a source. Given the draft-pick investment, and Sherman’s versatility, one would think he is a prime candidate to return on the practice squad if he clears waivers. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2021

Tre Nixon, who was picked by Ernie Adams before the Patriots legend retired this spring, will be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The #Patriots are waiving 7th-round WR Tre Nixon, source said. If he goes unclaimed, he’ll go on practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021

