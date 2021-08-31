BREAKING NEWS:Patriots Release Cam Newton, Mac Jones Named Starting Quarterback
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday is the day for the Patriots and every other NFL team to trim their roster to 53 players. The moves must be made 4 p.m. ET.

The team has gone through a couple of rounds of cutdowns before, but Tuesday’s will be the most significant, as the roster goes from 80 to 53, setting the official roster for Week 1 of the season.

We’ll have all of the updates right here throughout the day. The complete list of released players will be at the bottom of the story.

10:15 a.m.: Well. There’s your big one. Cam Newton has been released.

Patriots Release Cam Newton

9:43 a.m.: Isaiah Zuber, who caught Mac Jones’ first touchdown pass of the summer on Sunday, has been released.

9:38 a.m.: Defensive back Myles Bryant has been cut.

9:31 a.m.: Add lineman Alex Redmond to the list.

9:23 a.m.: Tight end Matt LaCosse, who suffered an injury in joint practices with the Eagles, has been cut.

9:17 a.m.: Cornerback D’Angelo Ross, who had an end zone interception and a big third-down tackle vs. the Giants on Sunday, has been released.

9 a.m.: Defensive back Dee Virgin and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson have been released.

Tuesday, 8:50 a.m.: The team released Adrian Colbert and waived Bill Murray and Tre Nixon on Monday, before waiving William Sherman — a sixth-round draft pick this year — on Tuesday.

Tre Nixon, who was picked by Ernie Adams before the Patriots legend retired this spring, will be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Here’s who’s already been released thus far:

DB Myles Bryant
S Adrian Colbert
TE Matt LaCosse
DL Bill Murray
QB Cam Newton
WR Tre Nixon
OL Alex Redmond
CB D’Angelo Ross
OL William Sherman
DB Dee Virgin
WR Kristian Wilkerson
WR Isaiah Zuber

