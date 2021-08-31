BOSTON (CBS) — Cornerback Malcolm Butler is in his first year with the Arizona Cardinals, but he may not be seeing the field for a new team. According to a report, Butler is considering retirement.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said that the 31-year-old Butler is “going through a personal situation right now,” which has him mulling retirement.

“Right now, retirement or stepping away from the game is on the table,” Garafolo said.

Breaking news from @NFLTotalAccess: #AZCardinals CB Malcolm Butler is dealing with a personal situation that has him mulling retirement, sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/GIo6j7MRQX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2021

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe also reported the development:

Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler, now with the Cardinals, has been going through a personal situation that has caused him to consider potentially retiring, per source. First reported by @MikeGarafolo. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 31, 2021

Butler, of course, went from unknown to world famous in an instant, after he intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line to secure a victory for the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX against Seattle in February 2015. An undrafted free agent out of West Alabama, Butler signed with the Patriots before that 2014 season and made the team out of training camp.

Butler played four seasons for New England, winning another Super Bowl in 2016. But his Patriots career ended on a sour note, as he was held out of Super Bowl LII against the Eagles, when the Patriots’ defense allowed 41 points in the loss.

Butler then played three seasons for the Titans, signing a big-money deal as a free agent in 2018. He was released by Tennessee in March, and he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals.

“We’ll see where this goes for the Cardinals and Butler, who, again, is considering walking away from the game after seven seasons in the NFL,” Garafolo said.