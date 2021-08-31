BOSTON (CBS) — Rookies winning jobs over established veterans has become a theme of the day in Foxboro. First it was quarterback Mac Jones over Cam Newton, then it was kicker Quinn Nordin over Nick Folk.

After an open competition at the kicker spot this summer, the Patriots are going with Nordin, the undrafted rookie out of Michigan.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news.

The Patriots are expected to stick with rookie K Quinn Nordin as their starter, taking over the job from veteran Nick Folk, per source. Nordin was looking for jobs on LinkedIn after this past NFL Draft and is now in line to handle kicking duties in New England. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2021

Nordin bounced back from a rough Week 2 of the preseason — when he missed three short kicks vs. the Eagles — in the Patriots’ preseason finale on Sunday evening. After Folk handled the first field-goal attempt, Nordin went 2-for-3 on field goals, missing only a 54-yard attempt in the final minute. He successfully made a 48-yard field goal, a 37-yard field goal, and a PAT.

Nordin finished his rookie preseason 6-for-8 on field goals — with a long of 50 yards — and 4-for-7 on PATs.

Folk kicked just one field goal all preseason, as his work was limited by what he said was soreness.

On Monday, a day before roster cutdown day, Belichick complimented both kickers for competing for the job.

“Nick’s got a pretty good level of consistency since we’ve had him. He’s been pretty steady. His opportunities were a little bit less. We wanted to give some more opportunities to Quinn,” Belichick said. “It was a very competitive spot, and it is a competitive spot, and we’ll obviously have to make a decision. It’s good to have that kind of competition and have good players competing.”

Nordin winning the competition means that the Patriots’ streak of having at least one undrafted rookie make the 53-man roster is now extended to 18 years.