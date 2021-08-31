BREAKING NEWS:Patriots Release Cam Newton, Mac Jones Named Starting Quarterback
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Chiefs have made a trade, with New England sending a pick to Kansas City in exchange for offensive lineman Yasir Durant.

The Patriots sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs to complete the trade.

Durant signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, after playing collegiately at Missouri.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Durant plays tackle, and he was active for 11 games last season. He started in the team’s Week 17 loss to the Chargers, taking 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

On the Patriots’ roster, Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown are the starters at tackle, with a depth chart that includes Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron and Korey Cunningham. With the team needing to cut the roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, some of that depth figures to change.

