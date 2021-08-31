BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Chiefs have made a trade, with New England sending a pick to Kansas City in exchange for offensive lineman Yasir Durant.

The Patriots sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs to complete the trade.

Chiefs are trading OL Yasir Durant to the New England Patriots in exchange for the Patriots' 2022 seventh-round draft pick, according to a source. Durant joined the Chiefs in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 31, 2021

As @HerbieTeope said, the Patriots are trading for Chiefs OT/G Yasir Durant, giving up the 2022 7th-rounder they acquired from the Raiders in March along w/ Trent Brown. Durant (6-6, 330) entered the NFL as an undrafted FA out of Missouri in ‘20. Appeared in 11 games (1 start). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2021

Durant signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, after playing collegiately at Missouri.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Durant plays tackle, and he was active for 11 games last season. He started in the team’s Week 17 loss to the Chargers, taking 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

On the Patriots’ roster, Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown are the starters at tackle, with a depth chart that includes Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron and Korey Cunningham. With the team needing to cut the roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, some of that depth figures to change.