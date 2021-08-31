FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots will be without one of their top defensive players to start the year as the team placed Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

As a result of the move, which was first reported by ESPN, Gilmore will miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

Patriots placing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore on the Physically Unable To Perform List, which means he will miss at least the first six games, per source. He is recovering from quad surgery at end of last season. His agent Jason Chayut of @SPORTSTARSNYC confirmed the move to ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

Gilmore is entering the final season of his contract and is slated to make a base salary of $7. Seeking a new contract, Gilmore skipped mandatory minicamp in June.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Gilmore’s situation on Monday, but didn’t shed much light.

“We have a lot of roster decisions to make and some of those are intertwined,” Belichick told reporters. “Some of the rules have changed from what they’ve been in the past, so what we might have done in a different year at a different point in time may not be relevant now. We’ll take a look at everything and evaluate stuff day by day. Several players are in a similar situation and we’ll get the most up to date info we can and make the best decision we can for our football team.”