CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A new study is out comparing the COVID vaccine from Cambridge-based biotech company Moderna to the one developed by Pfizer. Moderna’s two-dose vaccine produced twice the amount of antibodies that Pfizer’s did, according to the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Researchers said the difference could be due to Moderna’s higher mRNA dose and the four-week interval between shots, compared to three for Pfizer.READ MORE: SWAT Team Called During Arrest Of Dorchester Shooting Suspect
“Whether the observed difference in antibody level translates to a difference in the duration of protection, the protection against variants of concern, and the risk of transmission needs further investigation,” the study authors wrote.READ MORE: Ida's Remnants To Pack Tropical Punch For Southern New England; Up To 6 Inches Of Rain Possible
The study consisted of more than 1,600 health care workers in Belgium.MORE NEWS: 82-Foot Yacht Goes Up In Flames Off New Bedford
The Centers for Disease Control said Monday that the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines against severe disease has not dropped much, despite the highly contagious Delta variant.