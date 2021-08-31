BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,557 new confirmed COVID cases and 17 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 709,599. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,874.READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Will Endorsements Make Difference In Boston Mayoral Race?
There were 63,162 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Patriots Fans Excited To See Mac Jones Take Over At Quarterback
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.61%.
There are 591 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Provincetown Drops Indoor Mask Mandate After COVID Cluster Improves
There are also 163 patients currently in intensive care.