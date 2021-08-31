BOSTON (CBS) – The commissioner for the Department of Early Education and Care will ask for the authority to require masks for childcare and after school programs during a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
This mandate would require masks indoors at all early education and care licensed sites.READ MORE: Burton: Cam Newton's Release By Patriots An 'Absolute Shocker'
It would require all staff along with children five and older to wear masks while strongly encouraging masks for children 2-4 years old who can safely wear them.READ MORE: Two-Time Champ Lelisa Desisa Will Compete In The Boston Marathon This October
The mandate would include exceptions for those who can’t wear masks because of medical conditions or behavioral needs.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine Effectiveness Against Severe Disease Has Not Dropped Much, CDC Says
The commissioner is also asking the board for permission to put more flexible policies in place to help address a workforce shortage in childcare.