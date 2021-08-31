BOSTON (CBS) — The Mac Jones Era is about to begin in New England, with the rookie set to take over at quarterback following Tuesday’s release of Cam Newton. With Jones sliding into that No. 1 QB spot on the depth chart, his odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year have gotten a whole lot better.

In fact, Jones is now the favorite to claim the award after the 2021 NFL season, according to sportsbetting.ag. He started Tuesday morning with 6-to-1 odds to win the award, but jumped atop the list at 5-to-2 odds following Newton’s release.

Jones sits above each of the four other quarterbacks that were drafted ahead of him in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Mac Jones 5-2 (+250)

Trevor Lawrence 4-1 (+400)

Zach Wilson 9-2 (+450)

Justin Fields 7-1 (+700)

Trey Lance 8-1 (+800)

In the world of prop bets, Jones also tops the five rookie quarterbacks when it comes to which one will win the most games. Jones is at plus-125, with Lawrence and Wilson a close second at plus-225. Fields and Lance are both at plus-700.

Given the talent that the Patriots are surrounding Jones with in his first NFL season — with a stout defense, a solid offensive line and skilled group of running backs — the Patriots should be able to win more games than the Jaguars and Jets, even with a rookie QB at the helm.

After far as New England’s Super Bowl odds go in 2021, the Cam-to-Mac change did not shift the betting world in that department. The Patriots still own 25-to-1 odds to win a Lombardi Trophy this year, and 12-to-1 odds to win the AFC.

Jones will begin his career as New England’s starter — and his push for Offensive Rookie of the Year — on Sept. 12 against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.