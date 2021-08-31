BOSTON (CBS) — The summer of 2021 just keeps on giving:

3rd wettest June-July-August on record in Boston

Hottest June-July-August on record in Boston

7 New England tornadoes

And now 4 tropical systems (or their remnants) passing through, including Ida on the way.

I gotta say I am shocked that the Ida remnants are coming through Thursday and NOT over the Labor Day weekend. It just seems like that would have been the perfect ending to the misery which started with a cold, soaking on Memorial Day weekend and continued with the deluge over the July 4th holiday. Thankfully, we will not complete the trifecta this year.

While the exact track of Ida’s remnants still needs some tweaking, it appears as though it will pass south of New England during the day on Thursday. This puts a large portion of southern New England in the direct path of the heaviest swath of rainfall. Much like the other three tropical systems that came before it, Ida’s remnants will pack a tropical punch, dumping 2-4” of rainfall in our area with a risk of up to 6” in spots. The exact location of those “jackpot” areas is still TBD, again depending on the exact track. Right now the highest risk of up to 6” appears to be south of Boston in Plymouth and Bristol counties as well as over the Cape and Islands. Models will get a much better read on Ida in the next 24 hours as it makes its transition from a tropical to extra-tropical system.

TIMELINE:

Clouds will thicken during the day Wednesday and the first rainfall will arrive late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Nothing too heavy at the onset, just gradually becoming steadier and more widespread through midnight Wednesday.

The heaviest rainfall arrives in the early (predawn) hours of Thursday and continues through early Thursday afternoon (about 6-12 hours).

Expect significant localized street flooding and urban poor drainage flooding by late morning into the afternoon as well as some small river and stream flooding.

The rain will taper off late in the afternoon on Thursday, and we start to dry out Thursday evening and overnight.

SEVERE THREAT:

The overall threat of severe weather with Ida’s remnants is low. At this time we don’t anticipate any severe thunderstorms or spin up tornadoes like we received with some of the other tropical systems that have passed through this summer. Having said that, we can never completely rule this out with the passage of a tropical system. The main threat/impact Thursday will the flooding from very heavy rainfall.

WINDS:

While the damaging wind field of Ida has largely diminished since making landfall on Sunday, we will likely experience some gusty (northeast) winds on Thursday, especially over southeastern MA, Cape Cod and the Islands. Those areas may see some gusts between 25-45 mph Thursday morning and afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT:

Good news! Cooler and drier weather is on tap for the Labor Day weekend. At this time no significant rainfall is expected, other than a few scattered showers Sunday/Monday, mainly in central and northern New England. It appears that the change in calendar may be just what we needed…temperatures for the first 7-10 days of September are expected to be near or slightly below average with no scorching hot or oppressively humid days (for now).

As always we urge that you stay tuned to updated forecasts on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston

