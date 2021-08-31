BOSTON (CBS) — The COVID situation ripping through the Red Sox has left the team’s bullpen completely decimated. On Tuesday, reliever Hirokazu Sawamura became the sixth player to test positive for COVID-19, and the fourth reliever to land on the COVID list this week.
It has put Alex Cora and the Boston pitching staff in an extremely tough situation as the Red Sox try to hang on to an AL Wild Card spot. The Red Sox will send Brad Peacock to the mound Tuesday night against Tampa Bay.
Boston just acquired Peacock on Monday from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations. The 33-year-old has not started a game in the majors since the 2019 season.
Here’s a full list of players and coaches on the Red Sox who are out due to COVID:
Enrique Hernandez, 2B (positive)
Christian Arroyo, 2B (positive)
Matt Barnes, RP (positive)
Martin Perez, RP (positive)
Hirokazu Sawamura, RP (positive)
Josh Taylor, RP (close contact)
Quality Control Coach Ramon Vazquez (positive)
Strength & Conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose (positive)
First Base Coach Tom Goodwin (close contact)
Boston has lost two straight and at 75-58, the Red Sox currently sit two games behind the Yankees for the top Wild Card spot. They hold a two-game cushion over the Oakland Athletics with 29 games left in the season.