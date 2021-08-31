WEATHER ALERT:Ida's Remnants To Bring Several Inches Of Rain Wednesday Into Thursday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) –A shooting suspect was arrested at an apartment building off American Legion Highway in Dorchester Tuesday morning. Boston Police say the person is connected to a shooting that occurred hours earlier, about a mile away on Rosedale Street.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The apartment where the arrest occurred is across the street from the golf course at Franklin Park. A SWAT team was called in and the road was temporarily shut down during the arrest but the suspect was arrested without incident.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

The suspect’s identity and any charges against them have not been made public.

