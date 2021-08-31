BOSTON (CBS) –A shooting suspect was arrested at an apartment building off American Legion Highway in Dorchester Tuesday morning. Boston Police say the person is connected to a shooting that occurred hours earlier, about a mile away on Rosedale Street.
The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Ida's Remnants To Pack Tropical Punch For Southern New England; Up To 6 Inches Of Rain Possible
The apartment where the arrest occurred is across the street from the golf course at Franklin Park. A SWAT team was called in and the road was temporarily shut down during the arrest but the suspect was arrested without incident.READ MORE: 82-Foot Yacht Goes Up In Flames Off New Bedford
Police are still investigating the shooting.MORE NEWS: Mike Richards Now Out As Executive Producer Of 'Jeopardy!' And 'Wheel Of Fortune'
The suspect’s identity and any charges against them have not been made public.