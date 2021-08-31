Bill Belichick Is 'Just Another Coach' Without Tom Brady, Asante Samuel SaysAfter the Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday, former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel tweeted, "Belichick never surprises me."

Report: Cowboys 'Exploring' Cam Newton As Free AgentInstead of relegating him to a backup role behind a rookie, the Patriots outright released Cam Newton on Tuesday, thereby giving him options to seek a job elsewhere. At least one team is already intrigued.

Mac Jones Is Now The Favorite To Win NFL Offensive Rookie Of The YearMac Jones is officially the No. 1 quarterback for the Patriots. With Tuesday news of Cam Newton's release, Jones' odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year have gotten a whole lot better.

Patriots Release Cam NewtonCam Newton's time in New England is over.

Did Cam Newton's Vaccination Status Impact Patriots' Decision To Start Mac Jones?Cam Newton was seemingly unvaccinated, and some wonder if it was one of the reasons the team opted to go with Mac Jones at quarterback.