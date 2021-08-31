BOSTON (CBS) — Instead of relegating him to a backup role behind a rookie, the Patriots outright released Cam Newton on Tuesday, thereby giving him options to seek a job elsewhere. At least one team is already intrigued.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys will “begin exploring Cam Newton” as a backup quarterback option, behind Dak Prescott.

The #Cowboys will “begin exploring Cam Newton” as a potential backup to Dak Prescott, per source. Dallas just cut two QBs in Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci. Prescott’s current backup is 27-year-old Cooper Rush, who has just one career completion. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2021

Josina Anderson also reported that the Cowboys will do their “due diligence” on Newton.

My understanding is the Dallas #Cowboys will do their due diligence in reviewing QB Cameron Newton's newfound availability, per sources. Will look at it all across the board with additional talent hitting the market, including today. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 31, 2021

Prescott is coming off a broken ankle, suffered last season. He’s been limited at times throughout training camp with a shoulder issue. Though he’s cleared to play in Week 1, the Cowboys may be looking to have a more viable backup in the event that Prescott needs to miss any time.

Newton seemed to indicate that he anticipates landing on his feet when he wrote on Instagram that he’s not in need of anyone’s sympathy after getting released by New England.

“I really appreciate the love and support during this time but I must say … please don’t feel sorry for me!! I’m good,” Newton said with a winking emoji.

Newton had a rough passing season for the Patriots last year, throwing for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was an effective runner, though, and he was working in an undermanned offense.

While Newton may not get a starting job immediately — or, possibly, ever again — a spot like Dallas with a recovering Prescott may be an ideal landing spot in the short term.

The Cowboys play Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick off the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 9.