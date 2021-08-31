Tracking Patriots Roster Cuts: Pats Officially Trim Roster To 53 PlayersKeeping track of every player released by the Patriots before the deadline to cut the roster to 53 players.

Patriots Reportedly Release Brian Hoyer, But Quarterback Expected To Be Re-Signed In Coming DaysThe Patriots are parting ways with Brian Hoyer, but he will likely be back sometime in the very near future.

Red Sox Reliever Hirokazu Sawamura Latest Member Of Team To Test Positive For COVID-19The COVID situation ripping through the Red Sox has left the team's bullpen completely decimated.

AFC East Preview: 'Looking At A Division That Could Have Four Really Good Quarterbacks For The Next 10 Years,' Says CBS Miami's Michael CugnoThe AFC East is undergoing a youth movement at the most important position in sports and CBS Miami's Michael Cugno believes this division could have a decade of stellar play ahead.

James White Will Miss Cam Newton's Energy, But Says Mac Jones Has What It Takes To Lead PatriotsPatriots players are sad to see Cam Newton go, but are excited to see what rookie Mac Jones can do as the team's starting quarterback when games start to count.