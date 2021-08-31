BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made a surprising move Tuesday morning and cut ties with Cam Newton. But the veteran quarterback says he’s good, and is urging fans not to feel sorry for him.
For one final time, Patriots fans get to translate Newton’s thoughts via his unique font on Instagram. Following his release from New England, Newton let his fans know that he appreciates all the love and support that he is receiving at the moment.
But again — don’t feel bad for Newton. He says he’s good after being released:
After Newton started all three preseason games, it looked Bill Belichick would eventually tab the veteran as the New England’s Week 1 starter against the Miami Dolphins over rookie Mac Jones. Belichick played coy with his QB decision after Sunday night’s preseason finale against the New York Giants and again on Monday morning. Most thought it was just some gamesmanship to keep Dolphins head coach Brian Flores guessing as long as possible leading up to the Sept. 12 tilt.
But Belichick did indeed have something big up his sleeves, and with Newton gone, it will be Jones under center for New England in Week 1. In releasing Newton now, with just under two weeks left before the regular season, Belichick is giving the veteran a chance to land on another team before the season kicks off.
Newton was always lauded as a professional and great teammate in the New England locker room, and the 10-year veteran appears to be taking Tuesday’s release from the Patriots in stride.