BOSTON (CBS) — And then there was one — as in one quarterback on the Patriots roster. After cutting Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, New England has also reportedly parted ways with quarterback Brian Hoyer.

With Newton and Hoyer both being cut, it leaves rookie Mac Jones as the only quarterback on New England’s current roster. Jarrett Stidham is starting the season on the PUP list and will miss the first six weeks.

That means there is a strong likelihood that Hoyer will be back in New England sometime in the very near future to back up Jones, who was handed the keys to the starting job following Newton’s release. Hoyer was in his third stint with New England over his 11-year career, which started in 2009 when he joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

Here is a snapshot look of the Patriots’ roster moves today, with the expectation that QB Brian Hoyer will be re-signed in the coming days (his release gives the team some initial flexibility in setting the roster): pic.twitter.com/iWGH48dPU7 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2021

Hoyer played in one game in 2020, starting New England’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after Newton tested positive for COVID-19. He’s started 39 games and appeared in 70 contests overall throughout his career, throwing 52 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

In releasing Hoyer on Tuesday, the Patriots can now put another player on the 53-man roster who they intend to move to short-term IR. Receiver N’Keal Harry, who suffered a shoulder injury in the second game of the preseason, is a likely candidate for short-term IR.

Once that is processed, a roster spot will open up for Hoyer to return as New England’s backup QB.