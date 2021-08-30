SOMERVILLE (CBS) — City employees in Somerville are going to have to get the COVID-19 shot. The city is requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by November 1.
This applies to all full-time, part-time, and temporary workers in all city departments except for school staff, who are reviewing their vaccine requirements in a meeting Monday.READ MORE: Blue Angels Fly Over Boston And USS Constitution
“COVID-19 is surging once again, and we must use every tool available to rein in the devastating impacts of this virus. Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to reduce severe and fatal illness from this disease. So to protect our staff and the public we serve, and to do our part to keep the recovery going, we are requiring staff to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Joseph Curtatone in a statement.READ MORE: Hurricane Ida's Remnants Could Bring Several Inches Of Rain, More Severe Weather Thursday
The city said they are scheduling vaccination clinics to make sure the vaccine is accessible.MORE NEWS: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Monday Afternoon And Evening
Employees will be allowed to apply for exemptions.