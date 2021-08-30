LAWRENCE (CBS) – A vigil will be held to honor U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario who was killed in the attack outside Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan last week.
The vigil is scheduled to be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31.
Rosario was assigned to the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity in Bahrain. She was deployed to Afghanistan in the middle of August.
The group known as ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 13 American service members and at least 170 Afghans.
More than $45,000 has been raised to support family of Rosario, who graduated from Lawrence High School.