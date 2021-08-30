LAWRENCE (CBS) – Donations have poured in following the death of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario after the Lawrence High School graduate was killed in the attack outside Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan last week.

More than $40,000 has been raised to support family of Rosario, who attended Bridgewater State University.

Rosario was assigned to the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support activity in Bahrain. She had been deployed to Afghanistan in the middle of August.

The group known as ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 13 American service members and at least 170 Afghans.

Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said anyone wishing to donate to Rosario’s family should only do so through the official GoFundMe page. No other fundraising methods have been authorized by the family.

Gov. Charlie Baker spoke about Rosario’s death at his Monday press conference.

“I can’t imagine what it must be like to be a family member of somebody who was on the ground at the so-called end of this process, when you think and start to believe that your family member is going to be coming home any minute now at the end of this ordeal, and to have them lost to a suicide bomber so far into the process,” Baker said. “I’ve spoken with the mayor in Lawrence and made clear to him — he had spoken with the family — that if there’s anything we can do to assist the family or the community with respect to the arrangements and the process going forward, we would do whatever we could to be helpful.”