BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ COVID problems have worsened.
Manager Alex Cora announced on Monday afternoon that pitcher Martin Perez has tested positive for COVID-19.
Cora is now the third Red Sox player to test positive. Enrique Hernandez tested positive on Friday, and Christian Arroyo — who was deemed a close contact of Hernandez and kept away from the team — then tested positive over the weekend.
Cora said that strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Mimose tested positive.
Perez — who was moved from the rotation to the bullpen earlier this month — last pitched on Saturday, throwing one-third of an inning and recording a hold against Cleveland.
The Red Sox scrambled to get Jonathan Arauz and Yairo Munoz to Cleveland in time to play in Friday night’s game, with Arauz ending up hitting the game-winning home run.
For Monday — when the Red Sox start a four-game series against the AL-East leading Rays — the Red Sox have their taxi squad on hand to fill any needed roster spots.