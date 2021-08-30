BOSTON (CBS) — The roster cuts have begun in Foxboro.
The Patriots released safety Adrian Colbert on Monday. Adam Schefter reported the news.
READ MORE: Matt Judon Has High Hopes For Rookie Christian Barmore
Patriots have released safety Adrian Colbert, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2021
Colbert signed with the Patriots in mid-May. The 27-year-old was drafted out of Miami in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the 49ers. He spent two years in San Francisco, playing in 21 games (with 12 starts) and recording 58 total tackles with six passes defenses, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
He spent time with Seattle but didn’t play in any games in 2019, before joining the Dolphins later in the year. Last season, he played in six games for the Giants, recording 13 total tackles and one tackle for a loss.
He recorded five total tackles — two solo, three assists — and an interception this preseason. His pick came against Nick Mullens of the Eagles, helping to preserve a Patriots shutout in Philadelphia.
The Patriots — and every other NFL team — have to trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.