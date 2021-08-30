How Mac Jones' Preseason Stats Compare To Trevor Lawrence, Rest Of First-Round QB ClassStats are fun. So let's take a look.

Carles Gil Is Back At Practice For New England RevolutionThe New England Revolution got Major League Soccer's assist leader back on Monday, as Carles Gil returned to practice for the first time since suffering a muscle tissue injury a month ago.

Patriots May Reportedly Trade Some Defensive Line Depth Ahead Of Roster DeadlineThe Patriots and every other NFL team have until Tuesday afternoon to trim their roster down to 53 players. In his quest to whittle down the roster, Bill Belichick may have a few more trades up his hoodie's sleeves.

Bill Belichick Weighs In On Quinn Nordin-Nick Folk Kicking CompetitionThe kicking duties this summer have largely fallen on the shoulder of undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin, as the veteran Nick Folk has mostly been a spectator due to what he deemed as "a little bit of soreness."

Bill Belichick Doesn't Offer Much Of An Update On Stephon Gilmore's Injury, Contract Situation