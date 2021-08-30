BOSTON (CBS) – With Hurricane Ida bearing down on Louisiana, MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter helped evacuate 75 pets safely to Massachusetts.
Volunteers scrambled to bring the 36 dogs and 39 cats to Hanscom Air Force Base Saturday. Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday along the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm.
Once the pets landed, they were brought to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem. They’ll remain in quarantine until Tuesday.
According to the MSPCA, bringing the pets to Massachusetts “opens critical space” in Louisiana shelters for animals that will be left homeless in Ida’s aftermath.