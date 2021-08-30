BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“Is the booster shot recommended for those who have been vaccinated and have previously had COVID? And Is the booster shot different from the original vaccine given out?” – Ann Marie

Yes, scientists believe that having COVID-19 and then getting vaccinated provides additional protection against severe illness, but it is still recommended that you get a booster when the time comes. And yes, right now the Pfizer booster would be the same shot that was given for doses 1 and 2. The company is also testing other formulations that were designed to target specific variants, but those are not available right now.

“Can I take my flu shot in October and get the third dose of Moderna in November?” – Gloria

Yes, but it’s generally recommended that you wait 2 weeks between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and getting another vaccine, like a flu shot.

“My husband and I are both in our early 70s and planning on traveling to Florida next Saturday. We are both fully vaccinated but want to know if it’s a good idea to still go or stay safe at home?” – Rosa

This is a tough question and you’ll have to weigh the risks. I know people are really looking forward to traveling, but Florida is a hot spot for COVID right now so you’re at higher risk of contracting the virus there than you are here in New England. If you do go, you need to be extremely careful to wear a mask and socially distance whenever you’re around people who may not be vaccinated, which in Florida is pretty much anywhere. If either of you is immunocompromised, I would definitely postpone your trip.