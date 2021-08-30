AFC East Preview: 'Looking At A Division That Could Have Four Really Good Quarterbacks For The Next 10 Years,' Says CBS Miami's Michael CugnoThe AFC East is undergoing a youth movement at the most important position in sports and CBS Miami's Michael Cugno believes this division could have a decade of stellar play ahead.

Tracking Patriots Roster Cuts: Gunner Olszewski, J.J. Taylor Appear Safe For 53-Man RosterKeeping track of every player released by the Patriots before the deadline to cut the roster to 53 players.

James White Will Miss Cam Newton's Energy, But Says Mac Jones Has What It Takes To Lead PatriotsPatriots players are sad to see Cam Newton go, but are excited to see what rookie Mac Jones can do as the team's starting quarterback when games start to count.

Report: Patriots Going With Quinn Nordin At Kicker Over Veteran Nick FolkAfter an open competition at the kicker spot this summer, the Patriots are going with Quinn Nordin, the undrafted rookie out of Michigan.

Bill Belichick Is 'Just Another Coach' Without Tom Brady, Asante Samuel SaysAfter the Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday, former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel tweeted, "Belichick never surprises me."